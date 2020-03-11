|
Reverend Jerome Gerard Nordick
St. Cloud, MN - Reverend Jerome Gerard Nordick was born on February 9, 1957 in Breckenridge, MN. He was the son of Aloysius and Mary Conzemius Nordick. Father Nordick attended Breckenridge Elementary School, Breckenridge, MN, Crosier High School and Junior College, Onamia, MN and the College of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN. He received his seminary training at St. John Vianney, St. Paul, MN and St. John's Seminary, Collegeville, MN. He was ordained by The Most Reverend George Speltz on May 28, 1983 at the Cathedral of St. Mary, St. Cloud, MN and celebrated his First Mass at St. Thomas Church, Kent, MN on May 29, 1983.
Father Nordick served in the following pastoral assignments: associate pastor, St. Francis Xavier, Sartell, July 1983-July 1986; pastor St. Mary, Chokio, July 1989-July 1999, chaplain Newman Center, Morris, July 1989-July 1994; pastor St. Charles, Herman, July 1994-July 1999; pastor St. Lawrence, Rush Lake and Sacred Heart, Dent, July 1999-July 2002; pastor in solidum Holy Cross, Butler, Sacred Heart, Dent, St. Henry, Perham, St. Stanislaus, Perham and St. Lawrence, Rush Lake, July 2002-August 2005, continuing as pastor St. Lawrence, Rush Lake and Sacred Heart, Dent, June 2006; pastor St. Edward, Princeton and Sts. Peter and Paul, Braham, June 2006-September 2006; pastor Holy Cross, Pearl Lake and Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Rockville, July 2008-2011; parochial vicar Holy Family, Belle Prairie and Our Lady of Lourdes, Little Falls, June 2012; and chaplain at St. Clare's Monastery, Sauk Rapids, MN, July 2015-November 2017.
Father Nordick also served in the Crookston Diocese, July 1986-June 1989. Father Nordick was dean of the Wadena Deanery from 2000 until 2006, and a member of the College of Consultors from the Diocese of St. Cloud from 2003 until 2007.
Father Nordick died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN. A Vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Cathedral of St. Mary, St. Cloud, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Mary, St. Cloud, MN on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with The Most Reverend Donald J. Kettler presiding. Burial take place at St. Thomas Cemetery in Kent, MN. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday all at the Cathedral of St. Mary.
Father Nordick is survived by brothers, John, Anthony, Paul and Andrew, and sisters, Catherine Jones, Carol Miller, JoAnn Lewandowski and Mary Ann Hubl. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020