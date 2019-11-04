|
Jerome M. Bromenschenkel
Sartell, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, for Jerome M. Bromenschenkel, age 90, of Sartell who passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Sterling Park Nursing Home in Waite Park. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in Sartell
Jerome was born on August 18, 1929 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Edmund and Susan (Witzman) Bromenschenkel. He married Charlotte "Char" Mugg on May 1, 1956 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jerome worked in the granite industry the majority of his life as well as having a hobby farm in the St. Cloud area. He was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
He enjoyed old time music, playing the concertina, harmonica, and accordion, dancing, gardening, yard work. Jerome loved all the time spent with his family.
He is survived by his children, Debby (Ken) Roering of Peidmont, SD, Jackie (Al) Fiedler of Albany, Mike (Dorothy) of St. Cloud, Ron (Deb) of Albany, Jean (Ron) Schmit of St. Cloud, Lorri (Steve) Vouk of St. Stephen, and Jeff (Shannon) of Mankato, son-in-law Rod Stanoch of Rice, 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; brothers and sister, David (Louise), Donald (JoAnne), Robert (Sharon), and Mary Lehman; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Char in 2016; daughter, Joyce Stanoch in 2013; sisters and brother, Edna (Carl) Graham, Joan (Vern) Meemken, Irene Bromenschenkel, and Alvin (Linda); brother-in-law Arden Lehman.
A Special Thank You to the Staff of both Sterling Park Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice for all the wonderful care given to Jerome.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019