Jerome M. Niehaus
1955 - 2020
Jerome M. Niehaus

Farming - March 18, 1955 - October 22, 2020

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Catherine Oratory in Farming, MN for Jerome M. Niehaus, age 65, who died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the St. Catherine's Parish Cemetery. Those attending must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Jerome (Romie) was born to Joseph and Agnes (Thomes) Niehaus. He married Joan Kotschevar on May 26, 1979 in St. Catherine in Farming, MN.

Jerome worked for Richmond Concrete Products and when the opportunity arose, he and Joan farmed land and milked cows until 2011. He continued to help on the farm after his retirement. Jerome enjoyed spending time with family and thought the world of his son, daughter-in-law, and adored his grandkids. Jerome had a fondness for talking, laughing, whistling, and taking life one day at a time. He was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2013; it was a tough journey to go thru.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Nick (Jennifer); grandchildren, Dominick and Mckenzie; siblings, Dennis, Judy (Kenny) Klehr, Marvin (Dolores), Dave(Sharon); in-laws, Rita Kotschevar, Jim (Mary Kay) Kotschevar, Diane (Carl) Schmitt, Mary (Joe) Dingmann, Mike (Jody) Kotschevar, Tom (Rita) Kotschevar, Brenda (Rick) Reber.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Vince Kotschevar.

Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Oratory
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
