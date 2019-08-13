Services
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Rice, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Post
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome "Jerry" Post


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome "Jerry" Post Obituary
Jerome 'Jerry' Post

Rice - Jerome 'Jerry' Post, age 79, of Rice passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Memorial Mass for Jerry will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Rice. Rev. Tom Becker will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday (TODAY) from 4-8 PM at Immaculate Conception Church with Parish Prayers at 4 PM. Visitation will continue after 10 AM Wednesday also at the church. Burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Jerome James Post was born January 17, 1940 in Cold Spring, Minnesota the son of William and Anna (Schwartz) Post. He graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud in 1958 and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy where he was trained as a aviation electrician. He spent his career working for the city of St. Cloud as a firefighter for over 26 years, retiring in 1990. On July 5, 1965, Jerry was united in marriage with Phyllis Mossman at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple raised their family in St. Cloud until moving to Little Rock Lake.

Jerry was very active in the East side VFW Post 4847 and a member of the Little Rock Lake Association. He was always there to help neighbors with a project. He enjoyed the outdoors, cutting wood, working on cars, playing miniature golf, and tinkering on anything and everything. He kept his mind sharp doing puzzles, cryptograms, and jumble words. Jerry always enjoyed a game of cards with friends or family. He treasured spending winters in Arizona with Phyllis and their friends; always willing to help others and having fun calling Bingo. Jerry especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren and granddogs.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughters, Dana Post-Viswanathan (Steve Beck) and LeAnn (Shawn) Erickson; grandchildren: Kyle (Dana) Viswanathan, Keenan (Chelsea) Viswanathan, Otis (Melanie) Morris, Kashanie (Richmond) Swift, Bethany Erickson (fiancé: Brian Barlow), and Logan Erickson; great-granddaughters: Elise, Jessa, and Stella Viswanathan; brother, Wally Post; sisters-in-law, Delphine Post and Janice Post; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Larry, Betty Killeen, Teresa Lansing, Katie May, Les, Carl, Al, Willie, Donald, Joe, Mary Ann, and Dennis.

logo


logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now