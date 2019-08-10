|
Deacon Jerome Roth
Monticello - Deacon Jerome Roth, 93 year old resident of Monticello, MN formerly of Bowlus, MN passed peacefully away Wednesday, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center in St. Cloud, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 12 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Monday, August 12 at the church in Bowlus. A parish prayer will be said at 2:00 P.M. Sunday followed by the Americna Legion Rosary at 5:30 P.M., and military rites will be conducted by the Bowlus American Legion.
Survived by children: Kathleen (Daniel) Holker, Kim (Si) Koning, Kent (Joan) Roth, Kara (Al Stewart) Harren, Kelly (Paul) Beniek and Keith Roth.
He was a Fourth Degree and Life member of the Knights of Columbus, and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is preceded in death by parents, Adam and Elizabeth (Portner) Roth; wife Irene Mary (Ohotto), son Kevin Roth, daughter-in-law Gloria Roth and great grandchildren Jack Holker, Blaise LeBlanc and Cora Roth.
Arrangements are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls 320-632-4393
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 10, 2019