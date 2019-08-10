Services
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-4393
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church
Bowlus, MN
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church
Bowlus, MN
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church
Bowlus, MN
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church
Bowlus, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church
Bowlus, MN
Deacon Jerome Roth


1925 - 2019
Deacon Jerome Roth Obituary
Deacon Jerome Roth

Monticello - Deacon Jerome Roth, 93 year old resident of Monticello, MN formerly of Bowlus, MN passed peacefully away Wednesday, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center in St. Cloud, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 12 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Monday, August 12 at the church in Bowlus. A parish prayer will be said at 2:00 P.M. Sunday followed by the Americna Legion Rosary at 5:30 P.M., and military rites will be conducted by the Bowlus American Legion.

Survived by children: Kathleen (Daniel) Holker, Kim (Si) Koning, Kent (Joan) Roth, Kara (Al Stewart) Harren, Kelly (Paul) Beniek and Keith Roth.

He was a Fourth Degree and Life member of the Knights of Columbus, and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is preceded in death by parents, Adam and Elizabeth (Portner) Roth; wife Irene Mary (Ohotto), son Kevin Roth, daughter-in-law Gloria Roth and great grandchildren Jack Holker, Blaise LeBlanc and Cora Roth.

Arrangements are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls 320-632-4393



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 10, 2019
