|
|
Jerome "Jerry" Schmidt
Melrose - Jerome M. "Jerry" Schmidt, age 93 of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, August 31 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Rev. Ken Thielman officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Jerome Mathias Schmidt was born March 11, 1926 in Richmond, Minnesota to George and Susan (Wengler) Schmidt. He served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1945. Jerome married Madeline Zinneil on June 14, 1949. He owned and operated Highway 7 "66" in Excelsior, Minnesota from 1950 to 1980. He also managed Birch Lake campground for 29 years.
Jerome enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting. For many years, Jerry and Madeline wintered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with many side trips to Las Vegas and Laughlin, Arizona to gamble. He was also a dog lover and trainer. His dog, Goldie was a state champion and was featured in "Field and Stream" magazine.
Jerome was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, Knights of Columbus, and American Legion Post 101.
Survivors include his sister, Angie Thyen of Hastings; many nieces and nephews; friends, Gerry and Shirley Osendorf, Father Ken Thielman, and Amy Lamusga and family.
Jerome was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline Schmidt; parents; sister, Delores Kemper, and brothers, Julius and LuVern Schmidt.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 28, 2019