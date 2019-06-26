|
Father Jerome Thomas Coller, OSB
St. Cloud - Father Jerome Thomas Coller OSB, 90, died on June 22, 2019.
Father Jerome Coller was the second of three children born to Walter and Helen (Kretz) Coller in Saint Paul on February 6, 1929. He attended Saint Luke's Elementary School and Saint Thomas Academy, and received a B.A. and M.A. in Music at the University of Minnesota.
After completing the year-long novitiate Father Jerome made his first vows in 1955 as a monk of Saint John's Abbey and continued his seminary studies at Saint John's concluding with ordination to the priesthood in 1959. Following ordination he was appointed abbey organist and choir director. He also taught theology and Gregorian chant at Saint John's University until 1963.
Father Jerome made his debut as a pianist at Saint John's by performing Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto in the Saint John's University auditorium in March 1963. During his musical career he also appeared as a soloist with the University of Minnesota Symphony and gave recitals over the KUOM Minnesota radio station.
In 1963 he was appointed to the Benedictine monastery of San Antonio Abad in Humacao, Puerto Rico, where he taught religion and music in both their grade and high schools. In 1965 he was assigned to Moorhead as the Newman Center chaplain for Moorhead State University and assistant pastor at Saint Joseph's Church.
Beginning in 1968, he began graduate studies at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, and was awarded the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in composition in 1971. He then returned to Saint John's where he taught music theory, music composition, and piano until 1998. During those years, he held numerous solo piano recitals, performed in the faculty chamber ensemble, Pastiche, and composed many works especially for the liturgy.
Father Jerome was a consummate concert pianist and composer. His creative compositional musical talents culminated especially in liturgical pices performed by the Saint John's Abbey monastic community.
Father Jerome won several awards including first place in the Schubert Club Scholarship competition in 1949 (Saint Paul), the Alpha Phi Omega Composition Award in 1950, and the Otto Stahl Piano Award at Cornell University in 1971.
Father Jerome died on June 22, 2019 in the retirement center at Saint John's Abbey. He is survived by his sister, Mary Helen Trisko of Arden Hills, nieces and nephews, and the community at Saint John's Abbey. The monks, family, and friends will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial for Father Jerome on June 28 at 3:30 p.m. in Saint John's Abbey and University Church with interment in Saint John's Cemetery following the service.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 26, 2019