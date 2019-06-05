Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of All Saints, St Mary
Holdingford, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of All Saints, St Mary
Holdingford, MN
Jerome "Soupie" Vos


1933 - 2019
Jerome "Soupie" Vos Obituary
Jerome "Soupie" Vos

Albany - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Jerome "Soupie" Vos, age 85, will be 11:00 AM Friday, June 7th at the Church of All Saints, St Mary in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Jerome passed away peacefully at the Melrose Hospital from pneumonia on Monday, June 3. Friends and family may gather after 9:30 AM Friday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Jerome was born August 28, 1933 to Conrad and Mary (Rakotz) Vos. He was the youngest of 6 children. During his school days, he was a cheerleader and set bowling pins for the Fun Center. He married Rita Mrosla on September 20, 1955 and they raised 4 children in Holdingford. He spent a great deal of time in the garage welding and fixing things. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, snowmobiling, camping and going to the casino. He was employed at Franklin-Fridgidaire for 40 years. There were always jokes to tell and many funny stories that happened throughout his life. He was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford.

Jerome is survived by his children; Mike (Martha Breth) Vos, Holdingford; David (Patty) Vos, Bowlus; Lynne (Pebbles) Pueringer, Freeport; and Kelly (Dave) Lane, Holdingford. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, his brother, Arnold Voss, Holdingford; sisters, Alice Ripka and Violet Fern, and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Rita in 2013, his parents, Mary and Conrad Vos, his brothers, Vernon Voss and infant Gilbert Vos.

Thank you to Dr. Beretta, the nursing staff and volunteers at the Melrose Hospital for the care and compassion during his final days. To the entire staff at Mother of Mercy, we thank you for all your care given to Jerry during his final years and to all the visitors who came to see him. He may not have remembered you, but he remembered how you made him feel.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 5, 2019
