Jerry B. Krause
Jerry B. Krause

St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral in St. Cloud for Jerry B. Krause, 93, who died Monday at the St Cloud VA Medical Center. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home. Burial will be on Friday, August 7, at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Woodruff, WI.

Jerry was born March 6, 1927 in Duluth to Fredrick and Leona (Clough) Krause. Jerry married Jane (Galinski) on February 3, 1951 in Duluth. He served his country and was a member of the American Legion. Jerry had an incredible sense of humor and was a very generous person. He enjoyed his banjo and was a woodcarver. Jerry loved his family and the grandkids. He was a hard worker, but you could always count on him for his quick wit and fun loving ways.

He is survived by his children, Larry (Terri) Krause of St Cloud, David (Cindy) Krause of Boerne, TX, Roger (Geralyn) Krause of St. Cloud, Jim (Karen) Krause of Minnetrista and Kathleen (Jim) Brusso of Clearwater; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane; brothers Gale and Gary; sister, Sally; and granddaughter, Julie.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the VA Medical Center.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
