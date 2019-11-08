|
|
Jerry Evans
Minneapolis - Jerry Evans, 78 year old resident of Minneapolis, MN, passed away Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at St. Therese Nursing Home in New Hope, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 13th, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN, at 11:00 A.M with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Flensburg, MN. A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12th, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, and also from 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
Jerry was born on June 30, 1941 to Tom and Mary Ann Evans in Culdrum Township in Minnesota. He attended District 31 elementary school as well as Sacred Heart School in Flensburg. From 1955 to 1961 he attended high school and two years of college at Crosier Seminary in Onamia. Later he served three years in the United States Army specializing in the Russian language. For most of his working years Jerry was employed by Hennepin County Social Service.
Jerry was devoted to family. He especially loved his nieces and nephews and followed their accomplishments with great joy and pride. He was an enthusiastic sports fan, both as a spectator and a player, especially enjoying baseball. As a Master Gardner he enjoyed caring for his own gardens and those of nearby retirement homes.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Loretta Wippler of Randall, MN; brother, Bernard Evans of St. Joseph, MN; sister, Carol (Gene) Hoelscher of Osseo, MN as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Terway; brother, Dick (Marge) Evans; sister, LaVerne Biermaier; and sister, Bernadette (Danny) Stangl.
A special thank you to the medical and spiritual care staff at St. Therese of New Hope, as well to the Hospice team at North Memorial Hospital.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019