Waite Park, MN - Jerry F. Larson, age 83, of Waite Park, MN passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Private family services were held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Wayzata Community Church, Wayzata, MN.
Jerry was born to Franklin and Ethel (Lundahl) Larson on January 28, 1937 in Willmar, MN. He graduated from Mora High School and continued his education at St. Cloud State University, where he earned his B.S., and at Colorado State University where he earned his M.A. in Education Administration. Jerry was married to Janet Miller on March 16, 1957 at Maple Grove Evangelical United Brethren Church, Maple Grove, MN. Jerry's professional life centered around education as a teacher and principal. He spent his entire career in Minnesota in the cities of Blomkest, Willmar, Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud (North Jr. High, and Apollo High School). He was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church, the Exchange Club (past president), Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (past president) and a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (serving on the Board of Directors). Jerry enjoyed travel, fishing, woodworking, baking, and reading.
He is survived by his wife Janet of Waite Park; children, Linda (Greg) Bauck-Todd of St. Cloud, MN and Pamela (Curt) Twedt of Oxbow, ND; daughter-in-law, Kristine Larson (Kevin Purnell) of Plymouth, MN; grandchildren, Peter (Kristin) Bauck, Bryan (Elizabeth) Bauck, Kyle Todd, Jamie Larson (Chris Scott), Jenna Larson, Emma (Stafford) Thompson, Andrew Twedt, and Jonathan Twedt; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Paige, Sophie, Theo, and Ida Bauck.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Scott.
Memorials are preferred to the Apollo Connection Scholarship Fund, First Presbyterian Church, CentraCare Hospice, or the donor's choice.
Jerry found great comfort in this verse especially near the end of his life "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16