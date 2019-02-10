Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN
Jerry Lee Heflin


Jerry Lee Heflin Obituary
Jerry Lee Heflin

Sauk Rapids - Memorial services will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jerry L. Heflin, age 84, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday at the Good Shepherd Community. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Deacon Joe Kresky. Burial will be in Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids.

Jerry was born March 9, 1934 in Avoca, Iowa to Robert & Eva (Cook) Moore and was raised by Nina & Marshall Heflin. He married Sandra Malecki on July 23, 1955 in Skokie, IL and they moved to MN in 2007. Jerry worked in sales management in office products. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War as a translator. Jerry was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and a former member of the Lions Club. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, boating, picnics, hiking and traveling. Jerry was a very hardworking man who was strong willed, confident and very successful. He was a romantic, loving husband, an outstanding father and grandfather and an all-around great family man who was very proud of his Irish heritage.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Sandy of Sauk Rapids; son, Matt (Karen) of Huntley, IL; daughters, Linda (David) Roy of Allen, TX; Caryn (Kevin) Engelman of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Christopher, Daniel, Katie, Stephen (Dorly), Brian (Robin) and Laura; and great grandchildren, Claire and Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Moore, Clifford Krondact; sisters, Lois Jones and Mildred Rustman.

Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 10, 2019
