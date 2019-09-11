|
Jerry Lee Thompson
Tallahassee, FL - Jerry Lee Thompson, 75, of Tallahassee, FL passed away in his home on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Jerry was born in St. Cloud, MN to John and Mary (Parent) Thompson on November 3, 1943. He went into the US Army October 1960. Jerry was awarded The Decoration of Sharpshooter in Pistol, Carbine & Rifle.
He then transferred to Ft. Clayton in the Panama Canal Zone, 534 MP Company and joined the Canal Zone Police in 1965. While serving in this position, he advanced to the Logistics Officer, where he designed and implemented the shooting range called "The Running Man" training course. In 1980, Jerry was awarded the Canal Zone Police High Gun. Jerry loved being a Policeman and loved all the history of the Canal Zone.
Jerry was preceded in death by his loving Parents and Brother, Herbert. He is survived by his daughters, Denice, Lisa and Kelly and several Grandchildren. Brothers, Harold (MaryKay), Raymond (Shirley), Mark (Judy); Sister-in-Law, Mary Ann; and countless Nieces and Nephews.
Jerry will be missed with his boisterous voice, infectious laughter and love of animals. And, of course, his long winded story telling.
Jerry was laid to rest in Tallahassee National Cemetery. A Full Military Guard Ceremony will be conducted on September 30, 2019.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 11, 2019