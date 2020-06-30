Jerry WoitSaint Cloud - After a long life of 92 years and one "that may not have been impressive but has been gratefully enjoyed by me", Jerry Woit, St Cloud passed away Saturday June 27th at peace with his faith and family. Jerry was born in Milwaukee, WI to Elmer and Gertrude Woit. He graduated from Marquette University, enlisted in the US Army and served on an enlisted and commissioned basis stateside and in Korea.Jerry was blessed in marriage to Diane Minten with whom he enjoyed 59 years of family, travel, friends and fun, until Diane's death in 2011. Together they raised a family of four children - Steven (Diana) Woit of Burnsville, Ellen Woit of Coon Rapids, Mary Rogness of Big Lake, and Peter Woit of Belle River. Jerry is also survived by 7 grandchildren - Ben Woit (Eliana), Claire Woit (Mike Frahm), Andy Woit (Bailey Carges), Erik Rogness (Beth), Lucas Rogness, Kiersten Rogness, and Kelsey Rogness, and 3 great grandchildren.Jerry moved to St Cloud with his family in 1969 with a transfer to Franklin Manufacturing (Electrolux) where he eventually achieved the position of Vice President of Finance, retiring in 1991. He served on various boards including the St Cloud State University Foundation, Central MN Boy Scouts Council, and the St Cloud Country Club. He also volunteered at the St Cloud VA Medical Center for several years.A special thank you to the staff of St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud for providing Dad a safe and welcoming home as well as to the staff of the St Cloud VA Medical Center.The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Jerry will be Thursday, July 2nd , 6:00 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. There will be a one hour visitation prior to the Mass. Those planning to attend are advised that masks are preferred but optional, and social distancing guidelines will be respected. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud.