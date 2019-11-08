|
|
Jessica M. Leagjeld
Sauk Centre - Jessica M. (Groetsch) Leagjeld, age 42 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home after a five year battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Monday evening at the church.
Jessica Mary Groetsch was born January 18, 1977 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Kenneth and Florence (Bertram) Groetsch. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1995 and went on to Brainerd Community College where she received her associate degree as a Dental Assistant. Jessica worked at Main Street Dental for roughly 20 years. She married Brock Leagjeld on September 21, 2002 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre.
Jessica was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. She enjoyed scrapbooking, baking, canning, gardening, antiquing, shopping and decorating. Jessica loved to cook and entertain family and friends and travel to learn about history and plantations.
Survivors include her husband, Brock Leagjeld of Sauk Centre; children, Brooke and Landon Leagjeld of Sauk Centre; parents, Kenneth and Florence Groetsch of Sauk Centre; brothers, Jonathan (Michelle) Groetsch, their children, Justin, Katelyn, Bradley, Amber, and Hunter; Jamey (Shannon) Groetsch, their children, Lexi and Elijah, Joel (Crystal) Groetsch, their children, Clayton, Logan, and Jack, and Joshua (Stacy) Groetsch, their children, Blake and Hayden, all of Sauk Centre; father and mother-in-law, David and Carol Leagjeld of Sauk Centre; sister-in-law, Beth (Alexander) Oelkers, their children, Carina and Daria of Monticello; and brother-in-law, Neal (Rhonda) Leagjeld, their children, Garrett, Gavin, and Piper of Sauk Centre.
Jessica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leander and Erma Groetsch and Leo and Serah Bertram; uncle, Willy Bertram; and cousin, Roger Bertram.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019