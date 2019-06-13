Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery
Little Falls, MN
View Map
Joad H. LeDoux Obituary
Joad H. LeDoux

Sartell, MN - Joad H. LeDoux, age 61, of Sartell passed away June 5, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Graveside services will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery (Camp Ripley), Little Falls, MN. Arrangements were completed with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Joad H. LeDoux was born April 12, 1958 in Duval, FL to the late Patrick and Joann Amundsen. He served in the U.S. Army from 1976-1979. Joad loved fishing and being outdoors.

Joad is survived by his wife Dana and beloved dog Sophie.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 13, 2019
