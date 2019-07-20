Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:30 PM
Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN
Joan F. Blanchard


1937 - 2019
Joan F. Blanchard Obituary
Joan F. Blanchard

Sauk Rapids - Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-9:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Joan F. Blanchard, age 82, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at a later date. There will be a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Joan was born March 4, 1937 in Roseau to Jay Dow & Florence (Olmstead) Holcomb. She married Leroy Blanchard on July 23, 1962. Joan was a social worker for Stearns County Human Services. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, the Red Hatter's, and was the first female president of the Pantowner's Auto Club. Joan also volunteered at the Stearns County Jail Library. She enjoyed bus trips to the South Dakota Casino, and Sunday auctions with Leroy. Joan was caring, very organized, and always on the ball. She was fun loving, friendly, and loved people and socializing.

Survivors include her husband, Leroy of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Bonita (Dan) Brunn of Foley; brothers and sisters, Jerry (Bette) Holcomb of St. Cloud, Charlotte Holcomb of Grand Forks, ND, Wanda (Bill) Lembke of Grand Forks, ND, Nancy Hensrud of Mekinock, ND, Garry (Jeanne) Bouvette of Devils Lake, ND, Linda (Bill) Rondeau of Lincoln, NE, and Bill (Jeri) Bouvette of Land O' Lakes, FL; grandchildren, Tera (Jon) Fritz of St. Cloud, Mandi (Casey) Latterell of Foley, and Shannon (Joshua) Dahler of Irvine, KY; and great grandchildren, Tawni Latterell, Isaiah and Charlie Dahler, and Jacob Fritz. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Hensrud.

Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 20, 2019
