Joan G. MachtemesAvon - Mass of Christian burial will be 11 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Avon for Joan G. Machtemes, 86 who passed away on September 12, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gregory Miller O.S.B will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Avon.Joan was born August 8, 1934 to August and Anna (Kociemba) Lichy. She married Peter Machtemes on August 25, 1953.Joan is survived by her children, Patricia (Peter) Theisen of St. Cloud, Mike (Anita) of Eagan, Cindy (David) Stolte of Fort Collins, CO, Debbie (Virgil) Stich of Avon and Lisa Welle of Champlin; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou (David) Rossmeisl of Gordon, WI and many extended family members.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter in 2008; sister, Delores Budde in 2004; and son in-law Grant Welle in 2020.