Joan M. AhlesSartell, MN - Joan M. Ahles, age 84, passed away July 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. She had recently been cared for by the team at Country Manor.Joan was born in Minneapolis, MN to George & Ida (Olson) Johnson. She grew up in her parent's business at Knapp General Store and graduated from Cokato High School. She married Louis Ahles and had four children. She moved to the Sartell area where she lived the last 47 years of her life. Joan enjoyed reading, fishing, traveling, and the Vikings. Most of all, Joan's focus involved spending time with her family and friends. Her highly social personality was contagious to all who interacted with her. Her ability to draw smiles and touch hearts was extraordinary in every way.Joan loved working and everyone she ever worked with. After retiring from Dayton's she continued working at US Bank and Holiday Stations. She also enjoyed the time she spent working with kids at the Pinecone Elementary.Joan is survived by her oldest son Michael in Buffalo, daughters Debi & (Rich) in Lake Havasu, AZ, and Lynn & (Jason) Jacques in Otsego. Grandchildren Scot Hanson & (Katie) in Bigfork, Derek Hanson in Flagstaff, AZ, Summer Jacques & (Paul) in St. Cloud, and Josh Jacques & (Makenna) in St. Cloud. Great grandchild Lisa Winchester Jacques.Preceded in death by her son Steven and parents George & Ida Johnson.Burial and celebration of life are being scheduled for October of this year. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.