Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Joan Marie (Zima) White


1953 - 2019
Joan Marie (Zima) White Obituary
Joan Marie (Zima) White

- - Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church for Joan Marie White, 66, who passed away peacefully at her residence on September 23, 2019.

Reverend Susan Ferguson, Associate Pastor, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in the Asbury Columbarium.

Joan was a faithful member of the Asbury Choir and sang alto solos for many of the Asbury Choir Productions, most notably in Handel's Messiah. She graduated from Sartell High School in 1971. Joan graduated from nursing school in 1973 and worked as a cardiac nurse for most of her career. Joan enjoyed cooking and entertaining for the holidays, as well as traveling and visiting national parks.

Joan, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Richard A. Zima and Donna (Gordon) Zima of St. Stephen, Minnesota.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, David White; two sons, Davis Edwin White of Spokane, WA and Andrew James "Jake" White of Mandeville, LA; two grandchildren, Ryan David White and Annelise Marie White; siblings, Colleen (Duane) Fasen, Mary (Larry) Pearson, Richard Zima, Elaine (Charles) Levine, Renee Zima and Lynette (Wayne) Wannarka and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joan's name to the Music Fund at Asbury United Methodist Church. Personal condolences may be sent to the White family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 26, 2019
