JoAnn Jedlicki
1948 - 2020
JoAnn Jedlicki

Rice - JoAnn Jedlicki age 72 of Rice, passed away November 28, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Services for JoAnn will be at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

JoAnn Joyce Jedlicki was born January 30, 1948 in St. Cloud to Donald and Sylvia (Otremba) Deppa. She attended grade school in Gilman and graduated from Foley High School. He married Lloyd Jedlicki on October 18, 1968 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The couple was happily married for 52 years. JoAnn worked at Honeywell in Minneapolis and Stearns Manufacturing in Sauk Rapids. JoAnn most recently worked at the Foley Nursing Center. JoAnn was the love of our family. She loved shopping, playing cards, drinking red wine and eating and dancing at Mr. Jim's in Foley. Her favorite time of years was Christmas, when all the family would come home. JoAnn will be loved and missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd, Rice; mother, Sylvia Deppa, Foley and daughter, Janell (Dustin VanAlst) Jedlicki as well as her siblings: Janet Riedeman, Donald 'Donnie' Deppa and Marlys Lechner. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Samantha VanAlst and Tyler Venne, Alicia VanAlst, Colter Van Buren and her great grandchildren: Savaha, Damien and Caliber. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Deppa and great grandchild, Alaina Van Buren.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
