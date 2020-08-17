Joanne Carlin



The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Joanne Carlin, age 96 of St. Cloud, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, August 24 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud, burial will be in the St. Marcus Catholic Cemetery in Clear Lake. Joanne died Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM, Sunday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and again after 10:00 AM, Monday, at the Cathedral. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.



Joanne was born May 20, 1924 in St. Cloud to William and Mary Catherine "Mae" (Schroeder) Barthelemy. She grew up in rural Sauk Rapids, graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and then attended the St. Cloud Teachers College (now SCSU), graduating in 1944. She starting teaching in a one room country school and then taught in several places, including Detroit, Robbinsdale, and Clear Lake. She married Edward Carlin on August 19, 1950 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church near Duelm. Joanne and Edward settled in St. Cloud where Joanne was a homemaker, raising her 8 children. She was very active at St. Mary's Cathedral, including Christian Mothers, Eucharistic Adoration, DCCW and 35 years in the church choir. She also delivered meals on wheels until she turned 90. She loved to travel to new places and she was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Joanne is survived by her children; Maurice (Rose) Carlin, Silver Creek; Annette (Doug) Valley, Plymouth; Rick (Robin) Carlin, Austin, TX; Patrice (Paul) Konop, Champlin; James (Pam) Carlin, Sauk Rapids; Mary "Mimi" Goenner, St. Cloud; Joanie Carlin, St. Cloud; Colleen (Kenn) Dols, Brainerd; 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way! She is also survived by her brother, Richard (Sandy) Barthelemy, Annandale and Betty (Roger) Lortz, Sartell.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edward in 1981, her sisters, Alice Trushenski and Donna Sakry and infant brother, Billy Barthelemy.









