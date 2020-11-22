Joanne DirkesSauk Rapids - Private family graveside services will be at a later date for Joanne M. Dirkes who died Saturday at her home in Minden Township (rural Sauk Rapids). Arrangements are being made by the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.Joanne was born September 21, 1934 in Grand Rapids to Arthur L. & Cordelia M. (Kimmes) Cook. Joanne attended and graduated from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph. She married Ronald J. Dirkes in 1957. Joanne started working as a secretary to the chief of Volunteer at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud in 1964. She worked her way up to be a service chief until her retirement in 1991. Joanne liked to hunt, fish and any activity outdoors. She especially loved spending time with her family camping, motorcycle riding and traveling. She made many trips around the world to Hawaii, New Zealand, and Alaska. She also enjoyed spending time at the Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud with the painting group, Joanne was a very talented painter as well as a sewer.She is survived by her husband Ronald of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Ann Marie (Dan) Schloesser of St. Cloud; sons, Thomas John of Lake Tahoe, NV; Kenneth Ronald (Mary) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Sara (Robbie) Wilson, Jon Schloesser, step grandchildren, Chandra & Logan Parker. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Cook of Caldwell, ID.She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Louis Cook.