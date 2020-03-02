|
|
Joanne Donahue Scherber
Sartell - Joanne Donahue Scherber, age 87 of Sartell, formerly of Willmar went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 29th, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th at The Country Manor Chapel in Sartell, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 7th prior to the service. A Private Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Quiet Oaks or Country Manor Chapel are preferred. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. www.petersonbrothers.com
She was born Sept. 7th, 1932 in Hamel, MN to Patrick and Agnes (Brady) Donahue. She attended Wayzata High School and was part of the 1950 graduating class. In 1956, she married James Scherber in Hamel, MN. They had 5 children. After living in several cities they moved to Willmar and lived there until 1997 at which time they relocated to Sartell, where she would reside for the rest of her life. She lived out her days faithfully and thankfully, always grateful for what she had on the way to where she was going regardless of the challenge she was facing.
We would like to thank everyone who has cared for her in her final months on Earth, especially: St. Cloud Hospital ICU, Good Shepherd Community, St. Croix Hospice and Quiet Oaks.
Joanne is survived by her children Gregory of Little Falls, Colleen (Rocky) Woods of Sartell, Michelle Alm of Minneapolis and Patricia (Paul) Hamilton of Sartell, 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, her sisters Eleanor Zachman and Patricia Etzel both of St. Michael, MN.
She was preceded in death by her husband James, son Jeffery, her parents, Patrick and Agnes Donahue, and her sisters Kathleen Oeffling and Mary Lou Weber.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020