Joanne Dorothy Johnson
Brainerd - Joanne Dorothy Johnson, age 83, died at her home in Brainerd on Friday, August 30, 2019. Joanne was born on October 4, 1935 in Sauk Rapids, MN to Dr. Walter and Harriet (Hanson) Zachman. She grew up in St. Cloud, and lived in Des Moines, IA. On June 22, 1957 Joanne was united in marriage to Richard Johnson in Sauk Rapids. The couple then made their home in Brainerd.
Joanne was the very first Registered Nurse Practitioner in the State of Minnesota, and the third in the country. She worked at Brainerd Regional Human Services Center for 30 years, retiring in 1991. After retirement, Joanne chose to spend her winters in Green Valley, Arizona. Joanne loved to travel, cook, shop, and read. She also had a love for cats. She was an active member of the Red Hat Chapter, American Legion Auxiliary and Elks Auxiliary. Joanne's life motto: Live well, laugh often, and love much.
Joanne is survived by four of her loving children, Michael (Delores), Gwen (Ron), Kim (Lyndon), and Craig; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marilee Cripe, and Darnell Klein; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; her son, Christopher; three brothers, and two sisters.
Visitation times will be from 5-7 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Brainerd with a prayer service at 5:30 pm, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. The Mass of Christian Burial for Joanne will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 11 am at St. Andrew's Catholic Church with Father Daniel Weiske officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to and donations to the Brainerd K9 Unit.
Arrangements by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 5, 2019