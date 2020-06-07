Joanne R. Zistl
Joanne R. Zistl

St. Stephen - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole for Joanne R. Zistl who passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at The Pillars Hospice Facility in Oakdale. Rev. Eugene Doyle will officiate and burial will be at the St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in Opole. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Survivors include, her husband, Adolf of Woodbury; daughter Karla (Jason) Goff of Woodbury; grandson, Dylan Goff of Woodbury; and siblings, Johnelle Novak of Foley and Harold Popp of Daytona, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Leona Kasella, Roman Popp, Marian Kasella, Sr. LeRose OSF, Arthur Popp, Elmer Popp, Rita Kloss, Robert Popp, Correen Garner, Ernest Popp, Roselyn Huver, Marvin Popp, Willie Popp and infant brother, Leo Victor John.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
