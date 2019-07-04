Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jack & Jim's Event Center
Duelm, MN
View Map
Jodi L. Anderson


1971 - 2019
Jodi L. Anderson Obituary
Jodi L. Anderson

Sauk Centre - Services will be private at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm for Jodi L. Anderson, age 47, who passed away Tuesday at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be at St. Marcus Cemetery in Clear Lake. All are welcome to a Celebration of Life at Jack & Jim's Event Center in Duelm from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Jodi was born October 18, 1971 in St. Cloud to Duane & Judy (Chmielewski) Wipper. She married Jason Anderson on July 23, 2004 in Buffalo. Jodi grew up in Palmer and moved to Sauk Centre after her marriage. She was a homemaker and also worked part time at Coborn's. Jodi enjoyed owls, garage sales, reading, and scary movies. She was strong, stubborn, and had a positive attitude, she never felt sorry for herself. Her life revolved around her family, and she loved her family very much! Faith was very important to her. Jodi loved her beloved dog T.J.

Survivors include her husband, Jason of Sauk Centre; children, Dylan Bontrager, Page Anderson of Sauk Centre, and Allan Anderson of Sauk Centre; mother, Judy Wipper of Clear Lake; sisters, Jilleen Paul, Cindy (Padriac) Corey, Lisa (Bruce) Hinkemeyer, and Char (Rian) DeMarais all of Palmer, and Carin Wipper of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Jodi was preceded in death by her father, Duane; sister, Shelly; and brother, Donald.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 4, 2019
