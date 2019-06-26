Jody A. Meyer



Sartell, Formerly of Duluth - Jody A. Meyer, age 60, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, at her home in Sartell after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jody was born February 27, 1959 in Duluth to Jack and Barb (Wojtesky) Arnold. She graduated from Duluth East High School in 1977 and from UMD in 1982 with a degree in Communications. Jody married Todd Meyer on May 30, 1992 in Duluth. They spent their first few years together in Duluth, then moved to Hayward, Wisconsin, and the last 18 years in Sartell. She worked as a Paraprofessional for ten years at the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District, retiring in 2019. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Jody enjoyed sailing, skiing, fishing, gardening, knitting, and going to her girl's dance activities. She was a caring, spunky, and fun person who was a fighter and always gave a helping hand to others. Jody was very family oriented and the relationships she created with her students and colleagues were very important to her.



Survivors include her husband, Todd; daughters, Hattie of Lakeville and Clo of Duluth; father, Jack Arnold; brother, Jeff (Kimmy) Arnold; sister, Jennifer (Steven) Townsend; special cousin, Nicki Tonius; her dog, Sam; as well as many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and the special needs students she worked with. Jody was preceded in death by her mother, Barb.



Please join us for a Celebration of Life that will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids. A private burial will be at the Polish Catholic Cemetery in Duluth. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.



A special thank you to the doctors and staff at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Centra Care Health in St. Cloud. The family requests that memorial gifts be designated to Dr. Markovic's Melanoma Research at Mayo Clinic. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.



Obituary and guestbook are available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary