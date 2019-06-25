Services
Joel B. Houle Obituary
Joel B. Houle

St. Cloud - Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Clearwater United Methodist Church for Joel B. Houle, age 54 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Kenneth Felska will officiate. Interment will take place at Acacia Cemetery, Clearwater.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements by the Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Joel was born on June 23, 1964 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Wallace and Dorothy (Nordell) Houle. He grew up in Annandale and was a 1983 graduate of Annandale High School. Joel was employed by WACOSA for 14 years and made his home in St. Cloud. He enjoyed his vacations at Walt Disney World.

Joel is survived by his step-mother, Anne Houle of Minneapolis; brother, Steve of Clearwater; niece, Wendy (Nathan) Koppe of Cottage Grove; and his caregivers, Bob and Dani Rudolph and Wayne and Sylvia Rudolph.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Stan.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 25, 2019
