Albany - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Joel Birr, age 33 of Albany, will be 2:00 PM, Monday, November 25 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Farming. Joel died unexpectedly of heart trouble at his home on Sunday. There will be an opportunity for friends to gather from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service on Monday at the church in Albany. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.
Joel was born July 9, 1986 in St. Cloud to Roger and Jeanne (Dinndorf) Birr. He grew up in Avon and graduated from the Albany High School. He attended St Cloud Technical and Community College. Most recently, Joel worked for People's Services in Richmond. In the past he worked for the City of Avon in Waste Water Management and he worked for Cutters Lawn Service. He married Hannah Noska on September 7, 2018 in Albany. He enjoyed golfing, waterfowl hunting, deer hunting and fishing. Joel's greatest joy was spending time with his friends and family.
Joel is survived by his wife, Hannah, Albany; his mother, Jeanne Birr, Avon; his brother, Scott (Liana) Birr, Avon, his maternal grandparents, Margaret Dinndorf, Albany and Don Dinndorf, St. Augusta, his mother & father-in-law, Nick and Sue Noska, Albany and his brother-in-law, Henry (Rebecca) Noska, Avon. He is also survived by his nieces, Khloey Birr (his god-child) and Kaydance Larson; and nephew, Nolan Noska.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Aaron and Erma Birr; his father, Roger Birr in 1998 and a niece, Josie Birr.
