Services
Peterson Chapel
119 Central Avenue North
Buffalo, MN 55313
763-682-1363
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Buffalo Ev. Free Church
Buffalo, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Buffalo Ev. Free Church
Buffalo, MN
View Map
Joel Jonathon Ploof Obituary
Joel Jonathon Ploof

Maple Lake - Joel Jonathon Ploof, age 32 of Maple Lake, passed away on May 6, 2019 at Haven Homes in Maple Plain.

He was born on May 24, 1986 in Waconia, MN the son of David and Cherie (Humphreys) Ploof. Joel was born on a sunny day, three days before his dad's birthday! It was also moving day!

In spite of the many mental and physical challenges that he faced, he always had a happy spirit. Joel's smile spread from ear to ear. The only reason he wouldn't be happy and smiling would be if he was sick or didn't want to do something. Joel's smile was infectious and he won the hearts of most people that met him.

Joel loved flipping through books, ripping pages out of phone books, but most of all he loved music! Musical toys or anything that made noise would get played over and over and over until the toy finally died. He'd press play and then put the toy up to his ear.

Joel loved pizza! Mr. Roger's, Frozen and Happy Feet. He loved people and people loved him! Joel will be greatly missed.

Joel is preceded in death by his sister Kirsten Anne Ploof; grandfathers John Humphreys, Kent Olson and Robert Ploof; grandmothers Claudia Olson and Mary Jane Ploof; nephew Onyx Elijah Ploof.

He is survived by mother Cherie Ploof; father Dave Ploof; sister Alyssa Ploof; brothers Daniel and Matt Ploof; niece Angel Ploof; also many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service for Joel will be held Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service all at Buffalo Ev. Free Church of Buffalo. Reception to follow at church.

Officiating will be Pastor Greg Braly.

Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery of Buffalo, MN.

Serving the family:

The Peterson Chapel

763-682-1363 Buffalo, MN

www.thepetersonchapel.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 8, 2019
