Joel Paul Rupert
Princeton - 1962 - 2020
Joel Paul Rupert of Princeton, MN, passed away suddenly in a Motorcycle accident May 24, 2020 at the age of 57.
Joel was born on July 10, 1962 at Alexandria, MN, to Karen Larson Rupert and Jerry Rupert. He spent his schooling years in Minnesota. He was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed working with his hands, made beautiful glass ornaments, he made his own patterns, some very big to hang in a window, to small ones. They caught the sun. Joel had several passions, the first being riding his motorcycles. He spent hours making sure his garden was well groomed. He made good use of all his produce, canning many things, Salsa being one he shared with friends. He had a huge gladiolus flower patch, his wife's favorite flower.
Joel is survived by his beloved wife, Robin Francis, of Brooklyn Center, he called her, "The Warden", Mother, Karen Rupert from Avon, MN. Brother, Gregory (Barbie) Erik and Ann, Duluth,MN. Step-son Jared (Natina) Erdman, Elk River,MN. Step Mother Linda Rupert, Maple Grove, MN. A half sister Tracey Schwartz and her daughter Jennifer. Son Kenneth (Layla), Alyssa, Chase, Kasen. Daughter Tara, Marcus and Tony.
Joel is precedent in death by his Father, Jerry Rupert. Many other friends and relatives.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.