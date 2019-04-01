|
Joel Thomas Wrolstad Jr.
Faribault, MN. - Joel Thomas Wrolstad Jr. age 70, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 29TH, 2019 due to health complications.
Joel was born March 10TH, 1949 in Faribault, MN to Joel Sr. and Dolores (Holmes) Wrolstad.
After graduating Kenyon H.S. in 1967, he pursued a career in law enforcement holding positions in the Goodhue County Sheriff's Department, Brooklyn Park Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff's Department as a Canine Officer. Later, Joel decided to pursue an electrical career and went back to school where he obtained his electrical certification, eventually becoming a Master Electrician. He owned and operated Wrolstad Electric for many years until his retirement.
Joel was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, riding motorcycle and road trips. He was a jack of all trades and loved to work with his hands. There was nothing he couldn't fix. He was the first person people would call when they needed something fixed.
Joel's greatest joy was his children and especially his grandchildren. He loved teasing them and enjoyed spending time with them.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Vicky Ekberg, Brother Roger (Rosalina) Wrolstad, Sister Elise (Paul) Wrolstad, sons Christopher (Kristy) Wrolstad and Nicholas Wrolstad, stepchildren Josie (Ryan) Brenny and Ross Ekberg. Seven grandchildren: Tayler, Austin, Kennedy, Blake, Max, Evan, Caelan and 1 Great Grandson Cayson.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 6Th at 11:00 am at Shepherd of the Pines, Rice, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Joel will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 1, 2019