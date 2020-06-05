John A. Adelman Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Adelman, Jr.

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for John A. Adelman, Jr. who died Thursday at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

John was born September 25, 1931 in Minden Township to John & Luella (Neary) Adelman Sr. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. John married Donna Marie Packert on December 27, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He worked at Franklin/Frigidaire for 46 years, retiring in 1996. John is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 11346 of Sauk Rapids, Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 and Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, photography, and loved animals. John was a jokester and a tinkerer who could fix anything.

Survivors include his wife of over 61 years, Donna Marie of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Yvette Adelman-Dullinger of Pillager, Mariette of Sauk Rapids, Collette of Sauk Rapids, Lanette of Sauk Rapids, and Jolette of St. Cloud; brothers, Lester (Frances) of Rice and Kevin (Lora Lee) of Sauk Rapids. John is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Kurt Dullinger; brothers, Clarence and Sylvester "Sy"; and sisters, Luella Jackels, Evelyn Opatz and infant sister, Donna Mae.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved