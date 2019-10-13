|
John A. Schneider
St. Cloud, MN - Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN for John A. Schneider age 38, of St. Cloud. He passed away Thursday October 3, 2019 at the
St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to service on Monday October 14, 2019 at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
John was born on November 15, 1980 in Casper, Wyoming to Richard and Judy Lynn (Tripp) Schneider.
John was a humble, kind, loving and caring person. He enjoyed video games, music and gathering with family for the many celebrations and holidays.
John is survived by his father, Richard Schneider; Grandmother, Henrietta "Etta" Tripp and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Lynn (Tripp) Schneider; infant sister, Jennifer Lynn Schneider; grandparents, Leonard Tripp and Dennis (Kathy) Schneider; cousin, Shane Rengel; aunts, Karin Jo Tripp and Cheryl Schneider.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 13, 2019