Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sauk Rapids, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sauk Rapids, MN
John A. "Jack" Walker


1937 - 2020
John A. "Jack" Walker Obituary
John "Jack" A. Walker

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for John "Jack" A. Walker, age 82, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

John Albert Walker was born April 26, 1937 in St. Cloud to Oscar & Pauline (Kardash) Walker. He served our country in the U.S. Army. Jack worked at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 30 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254. Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He was quiet, humble, generous, and grateful and thankful for all that God gave him. Jack was patriotic and very proud of his service to his country. He was a simple man who always put others first.

Survivors include his brothers and sister, Harvey (Emma) Walker of Sauk Rapids, Ed (Pat) Walker of Sartell, and Elaine Walker of St. Cloud; grateful friend, Rich (Vi) Lockhart of Sauk Rapids; and nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marlys (Duane) Grandy.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery in Sauk Rapids.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
