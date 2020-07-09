John "Jack" Adolph
Kimball - John "Jack" Adolph, age 87, of Kimball, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by his family.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Kimball. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Burial will follow at St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, both at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Kimball.
John Theodore Adolph was born on the family farm in Maine Prairie Township, Stearns County, to Theodore and Catherine (Becker) Adolph. Jack grew up on the farm and attended school in Kimball, graduating with the Class of 1952. Following graduation, Jack was drafted into the United States Army, where he was stationed stateside. Upon his discharge, he returned home to farm with his brother, Bob. On September 23, 1967, Jack was united in marriage to Elizabeth "Betty" Zanoth at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They made their home on the family farm, where they raised their four children. In addition to farming, Jack also worked as a machinist for DeZURIK in Sartell for 36 years. He also served as a supervisor for the Maine Prairie Township Board. Even though Jack was an extremely dedicated and hard worker all his life, he still placed his family first and always remained family-oriented. Driving the combine was one of Jack's favorite farming activities; he even combined the corn crop this past fall at the age of 86. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed playing games on the computer, watching RFD TV, providing Ranger rides to Fred, attending auctions, and listening to polka music. Above all, Jack cherished the time he was able to spend with his family, especially his granddaughter, Emily.
Jack is survived by his children, Lynn Adolph (significant other, David Winters) of Kimball, Amy (Dale) Seiffert of Brooklyn Park, Karla Adolph of Kimball, and John (Tamilee) Adolph of Kimball; adoring granddaughter, Emily; brother, Bob (Beverly) Adolph of Kimball; his beloved four-legged companion, Fred; and nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; sisters, Alice (Nick) Becker and Marie (Clyde) Alberg; and brother, Dick (Donna) Adolph.
