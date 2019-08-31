|
John Albert LeGore IV, passed away on August 28th at his home surrounded by family.
John was born in New Richmond Wisconsin on December 12, 1972 to John and Donna (Herdahl) LeGore. John spent time growing up in Wisconsin and Montana before coming to Minnesota in grade school. He attended Apollo High School and went on to become a maintenance mechanic. John was most recently employed at The Coleman Company where he worked for 11 years.
John enjoyed working with electronics and the newest technologies. He enjoyed camping, movies and traveling with his wife. He will be missed for his wit and sense of humor.
John is survived by his wife Julie, father and stepmother, John III and Barb LeGore, Grand Forks, ND, sisters, Jodi Schmidt (Randy), Waite Park, Jerri Faber (Mark), Watkins, mother-in-law, Alice Cigelske, Albany, brothers and sister in law, James Cigelske, Eden Prairie, Dean Cigelske, Rockville and Bonnie Buermann (Steve), St. Joseph, nieces and nephews, Paul Fries, Waite Park, Ryan Hemmesch, Litchfield, Matthew Fries, Minneapolis, Michaela Fries, St. Cloud, Brayden VanHeel, Rockville, Amelia Cigelske, Eden Prairie, Vincent and Sylvia Buermann, St. Joseph, step-nephews, Cody and Corey Schmidt, Cold Spring, great nieces and nephew, Carter Kilman, Siena Sherer-Hemmesch, Nevaeh Fries, Blaire Monson and Charlotte Norman-Fries.
John was preceded in death by his mother Donna LeGore and Grandparents John II and Lorraine LeGore and Oliver and Dorothy Herdahl.
Family and friends are encouraged to come to 15778 155th St. Watkins, MN from 12-4 on Saturday September 7th for a gathering held in John's memory.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019