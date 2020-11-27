John AugustinSt. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 4, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Cathedral for John Augustin who died November 19th at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the Cathedral in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.John was born August 10, 1942 in Springfield to Sylvester & Eleanor (Maruska) Augustin. He grew up in Springfield graduating from St. Raphael Parochial School in 1957. They moved to St. Cloud in 1958 and he was a 1961 graduate of Cathedral High School. He taught 6th grade at the Sartell Middle School and coached Knowledge Bowl for several years. He is a member of St. Mary's Cathedral Parish in St. Cloud and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. John loved to volunteer in the community, particularly for Meals on Wheels, Whitney Senior Center and the Kiwanis. He did historical impersonations, in costume, of founders of St. Cloud at community gatherings and also acted in theatrical productions for Great Theatre.He is survived by several cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Michael and twin brother, David.