John Augustin
John Augustin

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 4, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Cathedral for John Augustin who died November 19th at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the Cathedral in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

John was born August 10, 1942 in Springfield to Sylvester & Eleanor (Maruska) Augustin. He grew up in Springfield graduating from St. Raphael Parochial School in 1957. They moved to St. Cloud in 1958 and he was a 1961 graduate of Cathedral High School. He taught 6th grade at the Sartell Middle School and coached Knowledge Bowl for several years. He is a member of St. Mary's Cathedral Parish in St. Cloud and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. John loved to volunteer in the community, particularly for Meals on Wheels, Whitney Senior Center and the Kiwanis. He did historical impersonations, in costume, of founders of St. Cloud at community gatherings and also acted in theatrical productions for Great Theatre.

He is survived by several cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Michael and twin brother, David.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 24, 2020
John Augustin was an amazing teacher, 6th grade at Sartell Elementary. I have great memories of the year I spent in his class. May he Rest In Peace.
Stacie Traut Supan
November 22, 2020
Mr. Augustin was my 6th grade teacher. I remember walking through the heart in science, building castles, putting on a play, learning to moon walk, running the school store and so much more. Thank you for being such a fun part of my childhood! You were were a great teacher and a wonderful person! You touched so many lives over the years. You will be remembered fondly. Rest In Peace. ❤ Andrea Sagen (Hasan)
Andrea Hasan
Student
November 22, 2020
He was my 6th grade teacher, he was the best.He had the class write me a letter when I was in the hospital in the cities I had surgery.I missed his class for a month.
Sally Mikolai
