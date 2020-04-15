|
|
John B. Moriarty
Avon - John B. Moriarty
Private family graveside services will be in St. Benedict's Parish Cemetery in Avon for John B. Moriarty age 92 of Avon who died Friday April 10, 2020 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. A Celebration Mass will be held at a later date at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon once the health restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.
John was born April 7, 1928 in Paducah, Kentucky to John & Margaret (Cargil) Moriarty Sr. His mother died when he was an infant, his father died when he was two. John was adopted by his father's younger brother, Joseph, and his wife Elizabeth who lived in Enderlin, North Dakota.
He graduated from Enderlin Public High School in 1946. John was an active member of his class participating in football (captain his senior year), basketball, band, choir, class plays and the Enodak Annual Staff. John had many good high school friends and twenty years later organized their first class reunion which became a biennial event for many years. After high school John worked for the Soo Line Railroad as a depot agent, attended St. John's University, Collegeville, and then enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud sailor to serve his country. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy, John attended Moorhead State University and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in music education. He participated in several activities at MSU including the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity, the MSU Music Ed Association, and was president of his senior class.
His career, which he thoroughly enjoyed, included teaching general music and directed the choirs and bands in Barrett and Parkers Prairie and Middle School band at Albany Public Schools. John met DeLaine (Dee) Marie Hanson at MSU and they were married June 5, 1960, in Appleton, MN. John and Dee resided in Parkers Prairie and Avon. They were blessed with two children, Patrick John and Joan Marie.
While living in Avon, John was an active member of his church, Church of St. Benedict. He directed the church choir, was a cantor, served on the Church Council, and taught religious education classes. He was also an active member of the Avon Lions Club receiving several awards including the Melvin Fellow Award. He wrote lyrics for a Lions song book, served on various committees and designed and built floats for Avon's annual Spunktacular Days. John was also a member of the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus.
John was a devoted family man. He supported his children and grandchildren by teaching and helping them develop various sills. He attended all their activities from sports events to dance recitals. John also enjoyed hosting extended family reunions, especially organizing the traditional back yard bocce ball tournaments.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dee of Avon; son, Pat (Carol) Moriarty of St. Joseph; daughter, Joan Welsh-Moriarty of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Brandon (Heather) Moriarty of St. Cloud, Sam Moriarty of St. Joseph, Abby Moriarty of Rochester, Evan Moriarty of St. Joseph, Dylan Welsh of Sauk Rapids, Ryan Welsh of Sauk Rapids; and 1 great grandson, Grayson Moriarty of St. Cloud.
John was preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Moriarty, Uncle Joe and Aunt Bess, his brothers, Dan Moriarty and Dugan Haddican, his sisters-in-law, Esther Moriarty, Ann Haddican, Doris Mikelson and Barbara Lepse; brothers-in law, Ralph Hanson, Glenn Hanson, Robert Hanson, Hank Hanson, Duane Hanson; and his father and mother in-law, Henry and Pearl Hanson.
The family would like to thank the providers, nurses and staff at the St. Cloud VA Hospital for giving John such wonderful care and attention.
Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020