John Raeker
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
20 State Hwy 4 S
Meire Grove, MN
John C. "Clarey" Raeker


John C. "Clarey" Raeker Obituary
John C. "Clarey" Raeker

Melrose - Raeker, John C. "Clarey" age 96 of Melrose, passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 5th, 2019 at Melrose Centra Care. Clarey is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; parents; son, Thomas; brothers, Gerard, Wilfred, Harvey; sisters, Helen, Anella, Rosamond and Antoinette. Survivors include his daughter, Carol Lagermeier of Coon Rapids; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Raeker; sister, Mary Hance and daughter-in-law, Anne Raeker of Waite Park. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday (4/12/2019) at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Miere Grove State Hwy 4 S, Meire Grove, MN, with a visitation one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Mary's School Endowment Fund in Melrose, MN.

Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home

Andover 763-767-7373

www.thurston-deshaw.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 8, 2019
