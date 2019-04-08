|
|
John C. "Clarey" Raeker
Melrose - Raeker, John C. "Clarey" age 96 of Melrose, passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 5th, 2019 at Melrose Centra Care. Clarey is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; parents; son, Thomas; brothers, Gerard, Wilfred, Harvey; sisters, Helen, Anella, Rosamond and Antoinette. Survivors include his daughter, Carol Lagermeier of Coon Rapids; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Raeker; sister, Mary Hance and daughter-in-law, Anne Raeker of Waite Park. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday (4/12/2019) at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Miere Grove State Hwy 4 S, Meire Grove, MN, with a visitation one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Mary's School Endowment Fund in Melrose, MN.
