John Charles Kutzera



John Charles Kutzera, age 74, passed away peacefully on August 2nd, 2020 as the result of injuries related to a fall. His family was blessed to have been able to say their goodbyes to him. Chuck, as he was known by most people, was born in St. Cloud, MN to Edith (Mohs) and Joseph Kutzera. He married Patricia Binsfeld on February 25, 1972.



He served in the Army for two years and was stationed in Germany. To serve his country made him feel proud. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad 21 years as an electrician. He finished his career at Smurfit-Stone, where he worked for 10 years. In retirement, he volunteered at the All Saints Academy in St. Joseph as a lunch room aid and joke teller. He also worked as a greeter at the local Coborns, which suited his social personality.



His most important role in life was being a family man. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren with all of his heart. He relished the time he was able to spend with them.



He started the St. Joseph youth basketball program with Jerry Gapinski. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, attending his children and grandchildren's activities, singing, dancing and making people laugh. Members of the community will remember him stopping them for a moment to tell them a joke or two.



He is survived and missed dearly by his wife of 47 years, Pat of St. Joseph; his children Shauna (David) Ziemkowski of Prior Lake, Sara (Jason) Dusbabek of Ramsey, Wade (Molly) Kutzera of St. Joseph, Hannah (Sean) Bengtson of Crosslake, Laura (Michael) Kutzera Gaarder of St. Joseph and Josh Kutzera; grandchildren Lauren, Bella, Jaxon, Erin, Colt, Kira, Emanuel, Abbigail,Wyatt, Wesley, Natasha, Garrett, Rolan, Kole and Sierra; and his sister Mary Lou (Don) Blommer. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph Jr. (Butch) and sisters Jane, Joyce, and Pat.



Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Fr. Jerome Tupa, O.S.B will officiate. Due to concerns related to COVID-19, the service will also be live streamed on the St. Joseph Parish Facebook page and YouTube channel. Burial will take place at a later date.



Memorials to the All Saints Academy - St. Joseph are preferred in lieu of flowers.









