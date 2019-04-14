Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Resources
John D. Galbraith


John D. Galbraith Obituary
John D. Galbraith

Sartell - John Galbraith, age 63 of Sartell, MN died peacefully on April 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. John was born in Mesa, AZ on November 8, 1955 to Robert and Winnifred (Abitz) Galbraith. He married Marti (Martha) Dingmann on May 22, 1982 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake.

John nurtured a lifelong love of music, beginning with teaching himself to play guitar at age 8. He played with various bands, including the Ravelles. He wrote and recorded original songs with fellow musicians and friends and also built guitars by hand in his workshop. John's "day job" was working as a mechanic at several bowling establishments in Central Minnesota. John's listening ear extended beyond music. He was known to his family and friends as a great listener and advisor. He enjoyed golf, bowling, working in his workshop, and loved science fiction movies and books. He loved spending time with the family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, corny jokes, and the stories he told. John's generosity extended beyond death, as he was an organ donor. Two recipients have been given the gift of sight and will now see life through his eyes.

He is survived by his wife, Marti of Sartell; children, Rob of Sartell, Chris of Sartell and Katie (Jon) Palmreuter of Cloquet; granddaughters, Grace and Hannah Palmreuter; sister, Wendy (Reynold) Dahl of Whitinsville, MA; brothers-in-law, Herb Dingmann of St. Cloud, Gary Dingmann of Eden Prairie, Ed Dingmann of Sauk Rapids, LeRoy "Too Tall" Dingmann of St. Cloud, Vic Dingmann of Clear Lake, Curt Dingmann of Sauk Rapids, Kevin Dingmann of Rice and sister-in-law, Joyce Dingmann of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 25 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. A private family memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.

Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 14, 2019
