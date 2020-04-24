Services
John D. Mezera Sr.


1930 - 2020
John D. Mezera Sr. Obituary
John D. Mezera, Sr.

St. Cloud, MN - John Donald Mezera, Sr., age 89, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic funeral services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

John was born May 23, 1930 in LaCrosse, WI to George and Fern (Behling) Mezera. He married Virginia "Ginny" Henninger on April 12, 1952 in Omaha, NE. John served in the United States Air Force. After his discharge he was employed as a corporate pilot and later as a salesman. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Mezera of St. Cloud, Mn; sons, John D Mezera Jr. of Long Prairie, MN; and Steve R. Mezera of South Haven, MN; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Laurie Lynn Kerr, daughter-in-law Denise Mezera, and brother Jack Mezera.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
