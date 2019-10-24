|
John G Kopesky
John left us to go home on Monday, October 21st, 2019. John was born November 8th, 1936 2nd of nine children to John J. and Irma (O'Drobinak) Kopesky. He was born, raised and educated in Kenosha,WI. He received his associates degree from accounting from Gateway Technical college. He was also Wisconsin's 11th national registered E.M.T. and road with scout leaders rescue. He taught CPR and First Aid for American Red Cross after retiring from American Motors Corp, where he worked as a cost accountant for 24 yrs. At age 63 he moved to Waite Park MN to be closer to his daughter Julie and her family. His important treasures were God, family and country. He served 4 yrs in the Naval Reserve and was very proud to be a United States Marine, active duty for 3 yrs.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers Louis and Ken, brother-in-laws Don Smith, Ray Mutchler, and sister-in-law Charlotte (chip) Kopesky. He is survived by his son Chris Davis SR. California, daughters Julie Anderson (Ralph) Kimball,MN, Bridgette Jensen (Greg) Kenosha,WI. 10 grandchildren, Nicholas, Caleb and Bridgette Anderson, Gabrielle, Brennan and Bowen Jensen, Chris jr, Deidra, Michael, and Aaron Davis, 6 great grandchildren and siblings Robert (Karen) Kopesky, Joan Mutchler, Diane Smith, Thomas Kopesky, Nancy (Patrick) Hubbard, James (Lisa) Kopesky, many nieces and nephews and many fantastic friends
John will be dearly missed by all. Visitation is Monday 10/28/19 at Saint Michaels Catholic Church from 10:00 to 11:00 am funeral mass to follow. A lunch will be served. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated. Donations will be made to Saint Joseph Indian School and Catholic Near East Welfare Association
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019