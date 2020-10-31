John "Jack" HenkemeyerSAINT CLOUD - Funeral Services will be held at Holy Spirit Church, St. Cloud, at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, for John "Jack" Henkemeyer (98) who passed away October 28, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate the service. Visitation will be held one hour before the mass. We are asking that for those who attend, a mask be worn and social distancing must be maintained throughout the service. Following the program, burial will be at Assumption Cemetery; Jack will be buried alongside his son Jim, who proceeded him in death, in 1981.Jack Henkemeyer was born to Frank and Marie (Schill) Henkemeyer on October 19, 1922. Jack grew up in St. Augusta and later graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1941. It wasn't much later when young men were going off to serve in World War II. Jack served his time and his talents as a mechanic stationed in the South Pacific during the war. Jack finally came home from the war to marry his true love of his life, Harriet Muntifering. They were united in marriage on August 1,1945. From this blessed union, Jack and Harriet raised 2/3 of a baseball team with their five boys, and they later added Jack's other favorite girl whose name was Mary Sue.Jack was a hard working, well respected man who was well known as an excellent produce manager for Sanitary Market, Super Valu, Farmer John's Market, and Coborn's/Cashwise until his retirement. Beautiful fresh Fruit Baskets were his specialty. He and Harriet would work alongside their family every Christmas Season.Jack has lived a full life. In his younger years, Jack loved playing baseball for the St. Augusta Gussies. One of his greatest pleasures he shared with his wife Harriet, was dancing cheek to cheek at the St.Cloud VFW. He loved playing cribbage and Fox with his family and friends. We think that Dad had his most fun watching his children, his grandchildren, and his great grandchildren playing baseball on warm summer nights.As we are now looking back at Jack Henkemeyer's wonderful life, we along with his loving wife, his children and his grandchildren are looking upon this hard working loving man as our amazing role model who had a strong sense of fair play, was generous in nature, and he was humble in his work…… mostly we will look up to him as a man of honor who has shown us how to love family with all of our hearts.Jack is survived by his wife of 75 years, Harriet; sons Dennis (Denise); Robert (Betty); Thomas (Susan); Michael (Pat); Mary Ley (Mark); 19 Grandchildren; 29 Great GrandchildrenJack was preceded in death by his son James (1981); Infant Grandson Adam (1976); Parents, Brothers Dick and Lee, and Sister Vi (Sis).The family would like to thank all the staff at Good Shepherd Nursing Home for the wonderful care they gave our father/grandfather.