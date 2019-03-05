Services
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Little Falls Chapel
214 2nd Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-5242
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Little Falls Chapel
214 2nd Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Little Falls Chapel
214 2nd Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
View Map
St. Cloud - John "Butch" Holtz, 69 year old resident of St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Sobieski, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with David Sperstad officiating. A visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 5, 2019
