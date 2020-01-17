Services
Harvey Anderson & Johnson (Paynesville)
1000 S.W. 19TH AVENUE
Paynesville, MN 56362
320-243-3618
Resources
More Obituaries for John Liebl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Liebl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Liebl Obituary
John Liebl

Paynesville - John B. Liebl 82, of Paynesville, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Centracare Hospital in Paynesville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday from 3-7:00 pm at St. Louis Catholic Church and continue Monday one hour prior to the service with a Catholic United Rosary prayed at 10:15. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for later designation. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. www.hafh.org

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -