John Liebl
Paynesville - John B. Liebl 82, of Paynesville, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Centracare Hospital in Paynesville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday from 3-7:00 pm at St. Louis Catholic Church and continue Monday one hour prior to the service with a Catholic United Rosary prayed at 10:15. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for later designation. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. www.hafh.org
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020