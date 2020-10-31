1/1
John Melancon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Melancon

St. Cloud - John Joseph Melancon, age 77 of St. Cloud passed away on Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Because of the current pandemic, services will be at a later date.

John was born September 12th, 1943 in St. Paul, MN to Joseph and Phyllis Melancon. He was known for his bright smile, generous spirit, and ability to easily make friends. He and wife Nancy visited many corners of the world making numerous friends along the way. When not travelling the globe, John enjoyed spending time with his adored children and grandchildren, playing bridge, fishing, and hunting. Always quick with a "Dad" joke, he relished time with family and friends playing parlor games, sitting by an open fire, or watching a movie with homemade popcorn.

While calling Stearns County home for more than 30 years, John grew up in the Highland Park neighborhood in St. Paul. He completed undergraduate studies at St. Thomas and went on to obtain a doctorate from the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Minnesota. John owned a veterinary clinic in Sauk Center for many years and then went on to work in veterinary pharmaceuticals. He retired from Merck/Merial in 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Gilbert; children, Maggie (Erin) Daugherty, Mike (Emily) Melancon, Toni Melancon, Jay (Mary) Melancon, Nathan Gilbert; siblings, Tom (Elizabeth Dichter) Melancon, Mary (Tom Spencer) Melancon, Jeanne (Bob) Dolan; and seven grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife Carol.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved