John Merle Schwegman
St. Cloud - John Merle Schwegman died peacefully on September 30, 2019 in St. Cloud, MN at the age of 82. John is survived by his loving wife, Sandra "Sandy" Schwegman; sibling, Kathleen "Katie" Anderson; children Amy (John Gazett) Willard, Tamy (Michael) McKenna and Kelly (Calum) MacPherson; grandchildren, Mikayla (Reece) Turner, John Willard, Lauren Maddern, Nicole (Alex) Vidakovic, Jesse Willard and Austin McKenna; great-grandchild Rhett Turner any many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Edna and siblings, Wayne, Shirley, Marion and Robert.
John was born on April 21,1937 in St. Cloud, MN and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1959 with a degree in Engineering. He married Sandy on May 19, 1962. John was the proud owner of Schwegman's Southside Service, the Cantina Bar and Restaurant and Schwegman's Southtown Liquor in St. Cloud. He also dedicated his time as a volunteer fireman.
John was a generous individual who loved spending time with his family and his morning coffee and cards with his closet friends.
Per his wishes, John bequeathed his remains for research at the University of Minnesota. A memorial to John will take place on October 2 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the V F W Granite Post 428, 9 18th Ave. North in St. Cloud. All are welcome to attend and honor John's life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Folds of Honor, Minnesota Chapter in the pursuit to provide educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled American military - the heroes who stand guard over our freedom.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 2, 2019